Tourism Co. launches ‘Puerto Rico Sí’ promotional campaign

Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado offers details of the new campaign.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company has unveiled the official launch of a promotional campaign for the new program “Puerto Rico Sí — Quality of Service 100X35.” The project consists of the training and development of the island’s tourism industry to boost the destination’s competitiveness by ensuring high levels of visitor satisfaction.

This program is the result of a collaboration between the agency and accrediting entities such as the Institute for Spanish Tourist Quality and Áquila Center for Cruise Excellence, said Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado.

“We’re very pleased and excited to launch our new program: ‘Puerto Rico Sí, Quality of Service 100×35,’ to provide new functional alternatives that revitalize the tourism industry and demonstrate the commitment we have at the Tourism Co.,” he said.

The campaign introduces the agency’s plan to address specific areas such as business leadership, resource management, training for the provision of services, operational planning and performance standards, technical training and development, and customer relationship management.

In addition, training workshops are scheduled to occur in parallel with the program’s launch. The first session, titled “Excellence in Tourist Service,” is aimed at cruise sector employees.

As part of the promotional effort, the project is being represented by three Puerto Rican ambassadors: singer-songwriter Gilberto Santa Rosa, who performed the jingle for this program, businesswoman and model Desirée Lowry, and golfer Rafa Campos.

The program will be promoted through a multimedia campaign that includes written press, television, radio, digital media and billboards. Furthermore, the program will also feature a series of “webisodes” titled “Los que sí saben” (“Those Who Do Know”), which will be available on the Tourism Co.’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok platforms.