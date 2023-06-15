Type to search

In-Brief Tourism/Transportation

Tourism Co. launches ‘Puerto Rico Sí’ promotional campaign

Kiara Visbal-González June 15, 2023
Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado offers details of the new campaign.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company has unveiled the official launch of a promotional campaign for the new program “Puerto Rico Sí — Quality of Service 100X35.” The project consists of the training and development of the island’s tourism industry to boost the destination’s competitiveness by ensuring high levels of visitor satisfaction.

This program is the result of a collaboration between the agency and accrediting entities such as the Institute for Spanish Tourist Quality and Áquila Center for Cruise Excellence, said Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado.

“We’re very pleased and excited to launch our new program: ‘Puerto Rico Sí, Quality of Service 100×35,’ to provide new functional alternatives that revitalize the tourism industry and demonstrate the commitment we have at the Tourism Co.,” he said.

The campaign introduces the agency’s plan to address specific areas such as business leadership, resource management, training for the provision of services, operational planning and performance standards, technical training and development, and customer relationship management.

In addition, training workshops are scheduled to occur in parallel with the program’s launch. The first session, titled “Excellence in Tourist Service,” is aimed at cruise sector employees.

As part of the promotional effort, the project is being represented by three Puerto Rican ambassadors: singer-songwriter Gilberto Santa Rosa, who performed the jingle for this program, businesswoman and model Desirée Lowry, and golfer Rafa Campos.

The program will be promoted through a multimedia campaign that includes written press, television, radio, digital media and billboards. Furthermore, the program will also feature a series of “webisodes” titled “Los que sí saben” (“Those Who Do Know”), which will be available on the Tourism Co.’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok platforms.

Author Details
Kiara Visbal-González
Author Details
Kiara S. Visbal is a 20-year-old student in her senior year at Sacred Heart University in Santurce. She is majoring in journalism and film and plans to expand her education by beginning a master’s in public relations and integrated communication. Writing is her number one passion, and she strongly believes that authentic media coverage is vital for the well-being of the public.
kvisbal@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

FirstBank marks 75th anniv. offering $300K in client benefits, activities
Contributor May 18, 2023
Discover Puerto Rico wins North America SABRE award
Contributor May 9, 2023
Don Q underscores rum production, aging process through the art of photography
Contributor April 24, 2023
Oriental launches new phase of its ‘Sí puedo’ institutional campaign
Contributor August 18, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

This funding will pave the way for cleaning up sites, to bring back their economic potential — including former schools — and redeveloping them for the benefit of Puerto Rican communities.”

EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia regarding a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment grant for Leap Social Enterprise to develop cleanup plans for eight high-priority properties.

Related Stories

FirstBank marks 75th anniv. offering $300K in client benefits, activities
Discover Puerto Rico wins North America SABRE award
Don Q underscores rum production, aging process through the art of photography
Oriental launches new phase of its ‘Sí puedo’ institutional campaign
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.