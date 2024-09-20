Tourism Co. opens 2nd call for business accelerator to promote SMEs

Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado

The second call for the Take-Off program focuses on gastronomic businesses in Puerto Rico tourist areas.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company has opened the call for the second edition of its specialized business acceleration program, Take-Off, which is aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism sector.

This year’s edition will select up to 20 companies focused on gastronomy in tourist areas, including certified gastronomic routes and areas with high tourist activity, the agency explained.

“The Take-Off business acceleration program for tourism SMEs aims to support the development of emerging companies in the tourism sector in a faster and more efficient way with a view to improving the competitiveness of the destination at a global level and generating greater economic activity in all regions of the island,” said Carlos Mercado, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.

“This intensive training program provides participants with a range of workshops and modules that allow them to learn best practices and strategies from experts in various operational topics to enhance and maximize the growth of their businesses,” he added.

Selected companies operating for 18 to 36 months will complete six training modules. The benefits include a mentoring program with experts in various disciplines and market sectors, increased visibility through reviews on the Tourism Co.’s platforms and participation in activities it sponsors.

Additionally, businesses that meet all program requirements will be eligible for up to $5,000 in development capital to support their growth and expansion plans that are approved by the Tourism Co.

In the first edition, held in April, 24 companies completed the training on such matters as operational finances, service quality, digital marketing and personnel management. They presented their business models to tourism experts at the NEXT Puerto Rico Tourism Summit. More than 450 companies applied for the first edition.

Full details and application forms for the second edition are available online. For additional information, interested parties may contact Cristina Poland at 787-721-2400, extension 4204.