Toyota de Puerto Rico reports sales of 26,537 units in ’20

The 2021 Toyota Venza was one of the leaders in the SUV segment.

Toyota de Puerto Rico reported year-end sales of 26,537 units of its Toyota and Lexus non-fleet vehicles, which company President George Christoff said exceeded 2020 expectations.

Toyota kept its title of “#1 brand in the automotive industry in Puerto Rico” with a 30.1% market share. The best-selling cars were in the Yaris and Corolla family, which combined own the entry and standard subcompact segment with 38.3% of the market, he said.

“There were tough times, of great challenges, but we never doubted that we could move forward,” said Christoff, who assured that, “the strong alliances between business partners and dealers were instrumental in rowing in the same direction in the turbulent waters, the result of which was reflected in the year-end sales report. We worked together to overcome the crisis and that was key.”

Toyota also leads the SUV Segment with C-HR, RAV4, Highlander, 4Runner and the new Venza, by grabbing 28.6% of the non-luxury SUV market. Likewise, Tacoma and Tundra top the pickup segment with 36.2% of the market.

“Looking at the RAV4’s sales performance, and how the model sales are stronger than the total sales of other brands, it could be considered the ‘5th brand’ in terms of local sales,” said Christoff.

On the luxury side, Lexus resulted the third most popular brand, with 1% of the market. The IS and ES lead the sales with a 31.7% of the near luxury sedan and NX continues with a strong participation in the Entry Luxury SUV segment.

“Although in many ways we want to forget 2020, for Toyota it has been a great closing to a difficult year,” he said.

Another optimistic element of 2020 sales were the number of hybrid vehicles that rolled out of dealerships. With the all-new Venza and Sienna completely hybrid, this powertrain has become a priority for the brand and is becoming more and more important for the consumers as well.

Toyota sold 985 units, which represents 3.7% of the brand sales, the most popular being RAV4 HV, Corolla HV, Highlander HV, Venza and Sienna, he said.

Raising standards with health protocols so that customers feel protected within the pandemic, as well as creating eye-catching offers, were vital elements to increase sales, said Christoff, adding that the brand’s commitment to safety, reliability and the quality of their vehicles is “stronger than ever.”

“Toyota maintains the leadership of the market and we are grateful for the trust of our customers. This year we will continue to raise our standards and work hand in hand with our partners and dealers to continue serving our customers. This year we are more optimistic and with a greater desire to work,” he said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.