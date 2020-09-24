Toyota launches Venza ’21 SUV in Puerto Rico, expanding hybrid footprint

September 24, 2020 146

Toyota de Puerto Rico recently introduced the new Venza 2021, a midsize two-row crossover utility vehicle (CUV) that brings back the brand name after a five-year absence.

This crossover, available in three styles — LE, XLE and Limited — comes equipped with the Toyota Hybrid System II powertrain that offers fuel efficiency of 39 MPG.

“This model represents the rebirth of an extremely successful SUV. But this isn’t the same Venza we used to know. Now it has a very elegant design, unique technology and superior performance,” said Dan Swartz, general manager of Toyota de Puerto Rico during a virtual presentation of the vehicle. “The company wanted to create a completely different model from the ones we already had available, so the Venza goes beyond the traditional and unique.”

Toyota made ‘hybrid’ synonymous with high fuel efficiency more than 20 years ago with the first Prius. The Venza brings the number of Toyota hybrids available for 2021 to five, more than any other brand, the automaker stated in describing the vehicle.

As far as performance goes, the Venza features three driving modes — normal, eco and sport — all of which maximize fuel and battery mileage.

The Venza offers room for five people, and a variety of technology-focused features including a 12.3-inch touchscreen with nine JBL speakers, 7-inch Multi-Information Display, digital rearview mirror, and a 10-inch color Head-Up Display.

Other available features include a fixed panoramic glass roof — a first-ever for Toyota — and heated and ventilated front seats. Venza 2021 comes with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS 2.0), a comprehensive suite of active safety systems that protect the driver and those around them.

Venza 2021 is equipped with eight airbags, including side curtain airbags. Toyota’s Star Safety System includes enhanced vehicle stability control, traction control, electronic brake-force distribution, brake assist, anti-lock braking system, and smart stop technology.

Venza 2021 has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price starting at $36,995 for the LE model, $41,995 for the XLE, and $47,495 for the Limited version.