Toyota USA Foundation distributes $200K in grants to 3 nonprofits

The Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico received a donation of $150,000 for the 12,000 youth they support.

Over the past year, thousands of students from the Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico have struggled with the challenges of virtual learning.

To support both virtual and in-person learning, the Toyota USA Foundation awarded a total of $200,000 to three local nonprofit organizations: Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico; Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos; and Colectivo Ilé.

“The $150,000 donation will help train young people to have the tools to successfully enter the workforce,” said Eduardo Pagán, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico.

“With this donation our children will have access to computers, school supplies, internet connection and even food to take home when they are not in the Centers,” Pagán added.

On the other hand, Casa de Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos and Colectivo Ilé will receive $30,000 and $36,000, respectively, to buy computers, equipment and internet connectivity for children receiving education at their facilities.

“Since the pandemic began, we have donated machines to make face masks and face shield tapes to various hospitals to support the community we call home. This donation is based on that commitment to support the continuous learning of young people,” George Christoff, president of Toyota of Puerto Rico and Alejandro Troconis, general manager of Toyota Credit of Puerto Rico, said in a joint statement.

This is a similar story for many organizations throughout Puerto Rico that are stepping up to help with learning needs, Toyota USA Foundation said.