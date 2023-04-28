Type to search

In-Brief

Trade Show News Network to hold awards ceremony in San Juan

Contributor April 28, 2023
Last year's event took place in Las Vegas.

The Trade Show News Network (TSNN) announced it will be celebrating the 2023 TSNN Awards Oct. 27-29 in Puerto Rico.

This celebration event for the trade show industry will feature a bevy of awards celebrating innovation at trade shows in the past year, “as well as the people who are the best of the best at what they do,” organizers said.

The 13th Annual 2023 TSNN Awards gala celebration and educational conference are two of the event’s highlights.

“We are beyond delighted and honored to hear Puerto Rico was selected as the host destination for the prestigious TSNN awards,” said Brad Dean, CEO at Discover Puerto Rico

 “The local tourism industry looks forward to welcoming the awards and those who celebrate with us, under the Puerto Rican sunshine, while showcasing the island’s unique Boricua culture and myriad of offerings for travelers of all walks of life,” he said.

The awards program will feature the “Best of Innovation Awards” — shows that have shone with a new marketing program or a virtual or hybrid event.

TSNN is looking for any or all great shows to submit when the application process opens in another month, the organization stated.

The gala awards also will celebrate people in the trade show industry who have stepped forward and demonstrated leadership for their teams.

There also have been people who have led the charge to ensure more diversity and inclusion or given selflessly to help our industry and they, too, will be celebrated, among many others.

“With the past few years being like no other in the challenges it represented, there is no better time to celebrate the resiliency, creativity and innovation in our amazing industry,” said Rachel Wimberly, Tarsus’ executive vice president of Business Development and M&A.

“Puerto Rico is the perfect destination for us to celebrate this year’s awards. We can’t wait to raise a toast to all the great shows and people,” she added.

The TSNN Awards are sponsored by Discover Puerto Rico, ASP and Maritz Global Events, The Photo Group, and Expocad and Convention Data Services.

2023 TSNN AWARDS TO BE CELEBRATED IN PUERTO RICO OCT. 27-29

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

‘Rebook: A short-term rental conference’ to be held for 1st time in Puerto Rico
Contributor October 12, 2022
PR Public Relations Assoc. calls for members to act as ‘agents of change’
Contributor September 8, 2022
Puerto Rico gov’t to host NASS Summer Conference ’24
Contributor July 19, 2022
Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce to host BizCon Expo ’22 June 9-10
Contributor May 25, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“IKEA is immersed in an expansion and transformation plan in Puerto Rico.”

— Mayra Díaz-Balbuena, Caribbean marketing coordinator for IKEA in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Related Stories

‘Rebook: A short-term rental conference’ to be held for 1st time in Puerto Rico
PR Public Relations Assoc. calls for members to act as ‘agents of change’
Puerto Rico gov’t to host NASS Summer Conference ’24
Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce to host BizCon Expo ’22 June 9-10
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.