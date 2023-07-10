Type to search

In-Brief

TransPerfect’s new expansion to add 50+ new jobs in Puerto Rico

Kiara Visbal-González July 10, 2023
TransPerfect is set to hire 45 to 50 new employees. (Credit: Andranik Hakobyan | Dreamstime.com)

TransPerfect, a San Juan-based language and technology solutions provider for global business, plans to double its office space from 50 to 100 seats in TransPerfect’s Management Learning Center.

“We are setting up the office to accommodate another 45 to 50 employees. If we find the appropriately skilled individuals to work with our software and technology, we can see that happening by the end of the year,” said Roy Trujillo, COO for TransPerfect Puerto Rico.

The biggest investment for TransPerfect comes in its plan to locate and hire technology professionals in the IP front to develop, manage and update software to further innovate global translations.

“The majority of our employees working in our San Juan office are natives of the island. We expect to continue to try and hire locally within our talent and skill requirement,” he said.

Additional future investments consist of continuing to expand TransPerfect’s Management Learning Center, which will soon undergo innovations such as refurbishment. Meanwhile, TransPerfect is aiming to purchase a new property close to its original facility, which will later be turned into a residence that will be used for executive meetings.

“If we continue this path, our presence in Puerto Rico will eventually surpass 200 to 300 employees, plus the investments in real estate and separate fields. TransPerfect is poised to continue delivering exceptional language and technology solutions to its global clientele,” said Trujillo.

Author Details
Kiara Visbal-González
Author Details
Kiara S. Visbal is a 20-year-old student in her senior year at Sacred Heart University in Santurce. She is majoring in journalism and film and plans to expand her education by beginning a master’s in public relations and integrated communication. Writing is her number one passion, and she strongly believes that authentic media coverage is vital for the well-being of the public.
kvisbal@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

CooperVision announces $500M investment in Puerto Rico
Contributor June 2, 2023
Puerto Rico Broadband Program posts job openings
Contributor May 8, 2023
As prominent figures warn about AI, ChatGPT says it can benefit Puerto Rico
Eduardo San Miguel Tió March 31, 2023
El Comeback promotes jobs in Puerto Rico through EDA grant
Contributor March 31, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“At the end of the day, the average consumer in Puerto Rico has a monthly deficit of more than $1,000.”

— V2A Consulting’s Mario Rodríguez on income versus expenses data found in the 2023 Consumer X-Ray study commissioned by the Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution, aka MIDA in Spanish

Related Stories

CooperVision announces $500M investment in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico Broadband Program posts job openings
As prominent figures warn about AI, ChatGPT says it can benefit Puerto Rico
El Comeback promotes jobs in Puerto Rico through EDA grant
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.