Transportation industry raises $104K for Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico

Trailer Bridge Inc. and ATS International announced their recent Rally for Puerto Rico Charity Golf Tournament raised more than $104,500 for Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico supporting the organization’s efforts to create and preserve homeownership opportunities for low-income individuals and families on the island.

Both Trailer Bridge and ATS have supported the island’s supply chain needs for more than 30 years and say the event is an extension of their commitment to serving the people of Puerto Rico.

Habitat will use the funds to support its mission including construction and rehabilitation projects for new homeowners on the island. The average cost of a single-family dwelling is nearly $180,000, due to the increase in building materials and labor shortages, it stated.

“I’m so grateful for all those who came out to support this year’s Rally tournament, as well as our ongoing relationship with ATS to host this event,” said Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano. “Now, more than ever, community organizations like Habitat Puerto Rico need our support, as they — like all of us — face the rising costs of goods. This donation will allow them to continue the important work they do to serve families on the island, one of which we had the privilege of meeting today.”

The Rally for Puerto Rico tournament began in 2019 with the goal of bringing together local transportation and logistics leaders committed to serving the people of Puerto Rico. Trailer Bridge and ATS cover all expenses related to the event so that 100% of the sponsorship dollars go directly to Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico.

“Rally for Puerto Rico has become an event where we can see the commitment of ATS and Trailer Bridge with different collaborators, who come together to not just enjoy a great event but also allow us to continue our mission on the island,” said Amanda Silva, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico.

“This is an example of how our organization works, people coming together as volunteers, donors, collaborators to make the dreams of being a homeowner a reality for people in Puerto Rico,” she added.

This year, nearly 90 golfers joined together at Bahía Beach Resort and Golf Club for the tournament. Since 2019, the event has raised nearly $300,000 for the organization.

“ATS’ involvement began with the simple motivation to develop a channel to support the Puerto Rico community in a meaningful and impactful way. Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico’s work to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope, and vision for a world where everyone has a decent place to live, is exactly the work ATS and Trailer Bridge sought to support,” stated Jay Thomassen, vice president of Commercial Services at ATS International.

“We’re so proud of the partnerships we have formed with both Trailer Bridge and Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico during these initial years of our tournaments, and most thankful to our many sponsors and volunteers that have made them so successful,” he said.

Volunteers from both Trailer Bridge and ATS recently spent a day working on a rehabilitation project in the municipality of Guayama, Puerto Rico. The project was part of Habitat’s Puerto Rico Home Acquisition Program, where the organization works to build or rehabilitate single or multifamily homes.

Together with Habitat Puerto Rico staff and three families, Trailer Bridge and ATS volunteers worked to complete various tasks including cleaning of the interior of the home, exterior work on the landscape, as well as the demolition of a cement structure.