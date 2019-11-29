Trap artist ‘Bad Bunny’ creates Christmas card for Instituto Psicopedagógico

November 29, 2019 83

Popular trap artist Benito Martínez-Ocasio, known as “Bad Bunny” created this year’s Christmas card for the Instituto Psicopedagógico de Puerto Rico, which is a replica of a painting he created for the holidays.

For the past 11 years, the nonprofit has paired celebrities with artists who work on the painting that becomes the Christmas card, which is sold as part of a fundraising event that has so far garnered $1.5 million for the Instituto Psicopedagógico.

“The best way to celebrate Christmas is by lending a hand to those in need. I want to be there for my people, as they have been there for me, and given them the happiness they so deserve,” said Martínez-Ocasio.

“I urge everybody to be part of this good movement this Christmas and support the Instituto Psicopedagógico de Puerto Rico, which serves as a shelter, offers educational and health services for mentally challenged youth and adults.

Sales of this year’s Christmas card began Nov. 11 and can be purchased for $1 in all Church’s Chicken Puerto Rico, Pollo Tropical, Baskin-Robbins and Krispy Kreme restaurants in Puerto Rico.

This year’s funds will be channeled directly to serve more than 120 Institute residents in Bayamón. The funds are used to buy food, medicine and personal hygiene products, among other things.

