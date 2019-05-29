Treasury Dept. inaugurates 360 Service Center for small businesses in Guaynabo

May 29, 2019 125

Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Raúl Maldonado inaugurated, along with Guaynabo Mayor Ángel Pérez, the town’s first 360 Service Center, specialized in assisting small and mid-sized businesses to complete transactions in a single place.

“This collaborative agreement with the municipality of Guaynabo is part of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s commitment to provide all the tools to help small and medium businesses, which are the engine of Puerto Rico’s economic development,” said Maldonado, who is also the government’s CFO.

“We’re complying with the Fiscal Plan, with the Plan for Puerto Rico and Treasury’s Strategic Plan, to implement saving measures, outsource services and create a more efficient government, focused on improving services for the taxpayers,” said Maldonado.

The tax services to be offered in Guaynabo are the same as those offered in San Juan and the rest of the districts islandwide, with the difference that preferential treatment will be given to small and mid-sized businesses.

The advantages of the 360 ​​Centers is that the taxpayer can carry out all tax procedures in one place, they are more accessible to the community, and procedures can be carried out in the shortest possible time, Maldonado said.

The Treasury Department has 360 ​​Service Centers in the municipalities of Arecibo, Aguadilla, Mayagüez, Ponce, Cidra and Caguas, and the University of Puerto Rico’s Bayamón campus.