Tres Monjitas pumps $1.8M into Mayagüez distribution center

Vaquería Tres Monjitas inaugurated a new distribution center in Mayagüez, in which it invested $1.8 million to expand its operation in the western area and supply the regions’ market quicker and more efficiently, company officials said.

The new 20,000 square-foot facility, including 8,000 square feet of refrigerated space, has the capacity to store 500 tons of products manufactured by VTM on the island and others that it distributes for other brands.

VTM trucks will depart daily from the modern warehouse in Mayagüez to supply fresh milk and other products such as milk derivatives, juices and fruit drinks, among others.

“We begin a new year after the celebration of our centenary, with capital investment projects like this one that we inaugurate today, with innovative projects that will revolutionize the industry, and with products that will positively impact the entire production and distribution chain of the dairy industry,” said Jaime L. Fonalledas, executive vice president of VTM.

“Quality, freshness and innovation have been synonymous with Tres Monjitas since its inception and this year, more than ever before in our history, we will demonstrate our commitment to this industry, with the city of Mayagüez, which has seen us grow, with Puerto Rico, and with the pillars that have always distinguished us,” he said, highlighting the challenges of this economic sector.

“We’re grateful to Vaquería Tres Monjitas for all of its contributions to the island’s economy, and the development of Puerto Rico’s western area,” said Mayagüez Mayor José Guillermo Rodríguez.

VTM, which is the island’s only locally-owned dairy products producer, has been selling milk in Mayagüez since 1982.

“With this new facility in the western area, we will have a first-class infrastructure and greater capacity to continue offering our customers in the region the best quality dairy products, produced by Tres Monjitas. We’re closer to our customers to serve them better and meet their needs,” said VTM General Manager Orlando González-Nuñez.

VTM also has distribution centers in Ponce and Arecibo and a manufacturing plant in San Juan. It has 500 employees islandwide.