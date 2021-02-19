Trio of appointments and a retirement in this week’s Corporate Ladder

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

A long-time executive is retiring and is being succeeded at Popular Inc., while two executive appointed at a credit card company and the Puerto Rico Junior Chamber of Commerce are featured in this edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder.

Teruca Rullán

Rullán to retire from Popular Inc.; González-Noguera to succeed her

Teruca Rullán, senior vice president in charge of Corporate Communications at Popular Inc, will retire after 16 years of service at the banking institution.

She is succeeded by María Cristina González-Noguera, who will join Popular as the executive vice president and chief communications and public affairs officer. In this new role, González-Noguera will report to Popular President Ignacio Alvarez, serve on the senior management team and provide strategic counsel to the company’s Board of Directors and executive team.

The new communications and public affairs function will integrate several existing functions at the company to create a unified and more impactful approach for strategic communications, government affairs, and environmental, social and governance activities.

Maria Cristina González-Noguera

“The functions consolidated in this new group are vital, as companies are increasingly expected to consider the impact of their activities on customers, employees, communities and the environment, as well as communicate transparently with all stakeholders,” said Álvarez.

“With more than 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors, María Cristina is an accomplished leader who embodies the values we live by every day at Popular. She brings valuable insights that will help us accelerate and communicate our corporate strategies. We’re grateful for Teruca’s dedication and many achievements during her years of service,” he said.

A graduate of Tufts University, González-Noguera has worked in the areas of communications and public affairs most of her career. She joins Popular from The Estée Lauder Companies where most recently she was the senior vice president of Global Public Affairs.

Previously, she was the director of communication to First Lady Michelle Obama and Special Assistant to President Barack Obama.

She serves on the Board of Directors of Univision Communications Inc. and Unidos US, the largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization in the US.

Allen Cueli

Visa names new vice president of products for Caribbean, Central America

Visa Inc. announced the appointment of Allen Cueli as vice president of products for the Caribbean and Central America. In this role, Cueli will lead regional innovation and product development initiatives within an increasingly agile digital payments infrastructure that helps people’s daily lives improve, businesses operate more easily, and governments become more efficient.

Cueli’s role will include managing the Visa product portfolio, as well as the design and expansion of new digital credential products, implementing innovative and secure technologies adapted to the needs of consumers and the enabling of increasingly technological businesses.

Cueli has more than 20 years of experience in developing business and payment solutions in developed and emerging markets, driving collaborative innovation, e-commerce and mobile payments, as well as the creation of debit products and commercial solutions.

He has a Master of Business Administration from Florida International University.

Albert Manuel Troche

Puerto Rico Junior Chamber of Commerce has new president

The Puerto Rico Junior Chamber of Commerce swore in its new board in a virtual environment, headed by President Albert Manuel-Troche from San Germán.

The new president, who is focused on providing further development opportunities to young people between 18 and 40 years old, has been part of the organization for the past 10 years and has a doctorate in Education from the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico. He is a professor at the Sacred Heart University.

“It’s a challenge and at the same time a privilege to direct the work of this organization this year. However, the opportunities for developing our youth and serving our communities cannot be stopped,” he said.

The Junior Chamber International is a nonprofit organization with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide whose main goals is to develop and train leaders to create positive changes in communities and in themselves.

Author Details Author Details Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez Author Details Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.