TripAdvisor ranks Casa Sol Bed and Breakfast ‘best in the Caribbean’

Casa Sol Bed and Breakfast in Old San Juan.

The global tourism platform TripAdvisor has recognized Casa Sol Bed & Breakfast in Old San Juan as the “Best of the Best” for achieving the highest standards of excellence in guest service over the past year.

Casa Sol obtained a spot among the 25 B&Bs with the highest scores in the Caribbean, achieving a perfect score in location, cleanliness, service and value for money, the platform confirmed.

“We award Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best to hotels with a high volume of reviews and opinions from our community over a 12-month period. Each winner has exceeded our rigorous standards of trust and security,” TripAdvisor confirmed in a letter sent to the owners of Casa Sol, Eddie Ramírez and Margarita Pastor.

The online platform said that less than 1% of the 8 million properties registered on Tripadvisor receive the “Best of the Best” award, which is synonymous with reaching the highest level of excellence in hospitality. It is the visitors themselves who choose to make their ratings of the hotels public.

“We’re excited and proud to know that what we do with such passion and dedication is recognized by our guests. Our goal is always to exceed their expectations, provide excellent service and create experiences that last a lifetime. For us, it is worth a lot to share, talk and listen to their interests. Many times, hospitality transcends to create bonds of friendship,” said Ramírez, who has dedicated more than 40 years of his professional life to tourism.

Casa Sol is the first B&B established in the colonial city 10 years ago. Since then, Ramírez and Pastor have distinguished themselves by giving their guests a welcoming experience and mentoring similar hostels around Puerto Rico.

In this restored colonial building, the owners grow various foods which, along with other local products, they use to prepare the breakfasts they serve their guests.

In October 2022, Casa Sol was also recognized by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company with the “Excellence in Service” award during the “Minority Enterprise Development Week” organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.