Triple-S Advantage offers all-in-one card for health services, purchases

Triple-S Advantage, Dynamics Payments, and Mastercard have joined forces to introduce an all-in-one card in Puerto Rico that combines the traditional health plan ID with a prepaid card.

It also simplifies the payment of OTC (over-the-counter) medications, as well as goods and services, to meet the needs of the Medicare Advantage population, the health insurer said.

The new card carries the Mastercard logo, and relies on technology developed by Puerto Rican company Dynamics Payments and supported by Mastercard’s commercial structure. It will allow Triple-S Advantage members to use their plan card to visit doctors, have easier access to OTC products, and make purchases and payments for goods and services. Oriental Bank is the financial institution charged with issuing the card.

“We harnessed innovation to develop a unique product that meets the core needs of our members with the ease of using a single card,” said Madeline Hernández-Urquiza, president of Triple-S Advantage.

“As a health plan, we’ve evolved to meet the needs of members which, while they may not seem to be health-related, have a great impact on it. This new card was born as part of this evolution,” she said.

