Triple-S extends support for March of Dimes maternal care program

Triple-S CEO Thurman Justice speaks during a press conference on the results of the Aurora program.

The cost for caring for a premature baby is among the highest in the health system.

Health insurer Triple-S has announced it will extend its support for Aurora, a prenatal group care model created by March of Dimes and implemented at the University of Puerto Rico’s Dr. Federico Trilla Hospital in Carolina, for another two years. The program aims to combat premature births, which is a significant issue on the island.

Officials confirmed that the program has reduced the rate of premature births by more than 50% in its first year of operation. The rate dropped from 13.5% to 5.8% among participants — a reduction of 57%. Puerto Rico, which has one of the highest premature birth rates in the U.S., saw an increase to 12.2% in 2023.

Additionally, 95% of babies born through the program had a healthy weight of more than 5 pounds and 8 ounces.

“We’re very proud of the positive impact that the Aurora program has had on maternal and infant health in Puerto Rico,” said Yelitza Sánchez, the hospital’s executive director. “This initiative has been able to significantly reduce the premature birth rate and has created a community of support among our pregnant mothers.”

Sánchez added that the hospital “will continue to promote innovative projects that improve the well-being of our patients and that help reduce social disparities of health among vulnerable populations.”

The cost of caring for a premature baby is high, representing 10 to 12 times the cost of a full-term baby. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Perinatology estimated these costs at $25.2 billion annually.

“So, in this case, achieving 95% of babies born to participating mothers at a healthy birth weight and nearly 95% of babies born full term among first-year participants far exceeds expectations for the program,” said Triple-S CEO Thurman Justice, who also announced continued support for the initiative.

The Aurora Program, launched in November 2022, enrolled 118 pregnant women from 20 groups, with up to 10 participants per group. These participants attended 14 sessions led by two facilitators.

In the first year of the program, 85% of participants were aged 18-29, 87% were unwed, 51% were single mothers, 65% had a high school diploma, 53% were unemployed, and 60% had been pregnant before. Fifty-one percent of the participants resided in Carolina, with others from Río Grande, Trujillo Alto, Canóvanas, San Juan, Loíza, Fajardo and Luquillo.

Each session included a medical check-up and educational topics related to maternal and infant health, covering areas such as nutrition, dental care, postpartum care and mental health. The program also promoted the formation of support groups to foster a sense of community.

The March of Dimes adapted the program for the hospital following an initial assessment. Triple-S and March of Dimes collaborated to create the Aurora brand and trained hospital staff.

“In view of the high rate of premature births in Puerto Rico and the need to address social determinants of health in the population, Triple-S supported this pilot project to improve maternal and infant care in Puerto Rico,” said José Novoa, chief medical officer of Triple-S. “Expanding this model of care can go a long way in improving lives and reducing preterm births.”