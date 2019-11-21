Tropizen signs agreement to launch cannabis hot sauce, gummies in U.S.

November 21, 2019 175

Tropizen, a licensed local cultivator and manufacturer of medical cannabis products, has signed an exclusive licensing agreement that will allow it to sell its locally manufactured Tropizen Pique hot sauce and Tropizen Real Fruit Gummies in six states, starting with Maryland.

“We’re thrilled to become the first industry player to launch our Puerto Rico-based products in the U.S., extending our current support to local farmers with the incorporation of fresh produce into our edibles and bringing a taste of home to these markets,” said Tropizen co-founder Marni Meistrell.

The edibles market could be worth more than $4.1 billion in Canada and the United States by 2022, according to market research firm Arc View.

“While many U.S.-based cannabis brands have been licensed to Puerto Rico manufacturers, this is the first time that the situation is reversed and a locally formulated and researched product is licensed to be sold in the U.S.,” she added.

In addition to the state of Maryland, the agreement with MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, will allow Tropizen to expand its market presence to Delaware, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maine, and Massachusetts.

Tropizen will manufacture the uninfused products in its state-of-the-art facilities in Puerto Rico, which will then be shipped to be infused with cannabis and packaged for sale to consumers in each U.S. state.

“Tropizen is a perfect partner for MariMed,” said James Winokur, MariMed general manager of the product group. “Both companies have earned a reputation for the care they take in handcrafting products for patients and customers.”

Meistrell added that MariMed’s products, some of which Tropizen has licensed to sell locally, fit well with Tropizen’s philosophy. Products from both companies are made with real fruits and vegetables.

The Tropizen line of cannabis-infused edibles includes Real Fruit Gummies sold in a variety of natural flavors including passion fruit, mango, pineapple and “quenepa” (a local seasonal fruit also known as Spanish lime).

Meanwhile, Tropizen Pique is manufactured using locally sourced ingredients, including Cabo Rojo salt and three different kinds of peppers. One of them is so rare the company decided to team up with farmers to grow the amount needed for large-scale production.

Local growers such as Frutos del Guacabo in Manatí, and other small farms supply the fruit, peppers and herbs like cilantro, oregano, and “recao.”

The company also sells traditional “pilones,” (lollypops) infused with cannabis, in sesame, passion fruit and coconut flavors.

“We aim to continue supporting patients with the best medicinal cannabis products, not only in Puerto Rico but in the States, by giving them innovative, all-natural and effective products incorporating fresh ingredients. As we grow, our support for the Puerto Rico farmers who work so hard to provide our ingredients will also grow,” said Meistrell.