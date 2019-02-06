Truenorth Corp., TimeXtender partner to offer Discovery Hub service in Caribbean

February 6, 2019 153

Truenorth Corporation, a full-service business and technology solutions provider, has announced a new partnership with TimeXtender, a recognized global software company that enables instant access to any type of data in the organization to support advanced analytics and artificial intelligence.

This agreement allows Truenorth Corporation to offer Discovery Hub by TimeXtender to its existing and future customers across the entire Caribbean, the company announced.

“Through this new agreement, Truenorth Corporation can now help their customers implement Discovery Hub, resulting in a modern data estate that provides instant access to data for anyone, from any location,” said Heine Krog Iversen, CEO of TimeXtender.

“With Discovery Hub, Truenorth Corporation can help customers achieve immediate access to their trustworthy, governed data. This is vital to any organization because time is one of our most crucial assets in business, and Discovery Hub accelerates time to insights by up to 10 times. We look forward to working with Truenorth Corporation,” Iversen said.

Discovery Hub is a high-performance data management platform, anchored on automation, that accelerates time to data insights by up to 10 times. It allows an organization to connect to various data sources and catalogue, model, move, and report on the full lifecycle of data — in an integrated application that supports core analytics, the modern data warehouse, the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and more.

“Discovery Hub addresses a major need so often brought up to us by customers: instant access to data,” said Juan Carlos Chipi, senior manager at Truenorth Corporation. “Discovery Hub connects to any data source and enables business users to rapidly access and interpret trustworthy and governed data from any location at any time. We’re excited to offer this capability to our customers as it will substantially improve their data estate across the enterprise.”

Discovery Hub is Microsoft Azure certified and designed to give users instant access to their data in the cloud.