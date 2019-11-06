TRYP by Wyndham Isla Verde unveils $3M remodeled spaces

November 6, 2019 125

The TRYP by Wyndham Isla Verde boutique hotel unveiled the remodeling of its meeting and event rooms, located on the property’s penthouse level, following a $3 million investment General Manager Consuelo Carrero confirmed.

The event area has 2,410 square feet of flexible space, with capacity for between six and 200 guests in their different configurations.

The TRYP by Wyndham Isla Verde hotel’s event rooms are equipped with audiovisual system and are suitable for all types of occasions, from corporate meetings to weddings, and offer stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and the city of San Juan.

For the sought-after wedding market, the 109-room hotel also has two spaces for bridal ceremonies, including an outdoor space overlooking the sea, Carrero said.

“Our hotel’s event area is one of the most versatile alternatives on the market, as well as one of the few with ocean views in the metropolitan area,” said Carrero. “We have an expert and dedicated team, ready to assist clients, both individual and corporate, to ensure that your special event is a success.”

Customers have the choice to add food service to their events, prepared by in-house Executive Chef, Ricky Rivera, as well as bar service.