TurnosPR launches app to mark 10 years of customer service

NIMB Staff November 18, 2024
Jorge Rosado, general manager of TurnosPR, presents the new mobile app.

The new app simplifies appointment management for businesses and agencies.

Marking its 10th anniversary, TurnosPR has introduced a new mobile app for Android and iPhone to simplify appointment management with private companies and government agencies. 

The app offers features such as service requests, call handling, missed call recovery, video calls, artificial intelligence-powered voicemail processing, automatic reminders, face-to-face visit management and satisfaction surveys.

Currently operating in more than 1,000 locations in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, TurnosPR has issued 65 million appointments, coordinated 15 million and conducted two million satisfaction surveys.

“This app has been designed with the user and the experience we want to offer in mind: convenience, efficiency and ease of use,” said Jorge Rosado, general manager of TurnosPR. “Our goal is that each citizen can manage their shifts and appointments with the agility that these times require.”

Rosado reflected on the company’s growth: “TurnosPR was born in 2014 as a shift system and has been transformed into a complete customer service platform, ensuring an efficient and uninterrupted flow of service. With a 360-degree omnichannel system that organizes and centralizes interactions in both face-to-face and virtual environments, we have evolved to transform the management of contact centers, optimizing each stage of the service.”

The celebration featured presentations on customer service and technological innovation. Héctor Millán, leader of “A Otro Nivel,” discussed the importance of a “Customer Service Culture,” while Herbert Lewy, Microsoft’s general manager for Central America and the Caribbean, presented on “Transformation of Customer Service through Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence.”

