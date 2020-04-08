Twins Theory to build free e-commerce platform for 2 small businesses

April 8, 2020 126

Entrepreneurial brothers Jonathan and Joel Cotto, owners of the technology and marketing company Twins Theory based in San Juan, announced they will be selecting two small businesses to develop their online sales platforms for free.

“In this time of crisis that the world is experiencing, we should all think about how we can help those with the fewest resources to cope with this situation and, in our case, developing an online sales platform is one way of providing a solution to small businesses that are trying to keep operations afloat so they can sustain their employees,” Jonathan Cotto said about the initiative.

The brothers stressed the importance of reinventing and seeing opportunities in the present situation, when Puerto Rico and the world are fighting the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

“Great ideas definitely bloom in times of crisis. An example of this are technological advances and platforms that emerged over the past decade, which today keep people connected,” said Joel Cotto.

“Now is no exception and for us, using our knowledge and experiences to help small businesses is a way to promote progress and create an opportunity so they don’t disappear,” he said.

Companies wanting to apply for the initiative need to visit the Twins Theory website and fill out the application. Twins Theory will announce the selection of the two businesses on April 17.