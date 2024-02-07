U.S. Labor Dept., Puerto Rico comptroller sign info-sharing MOU

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Puerto Rico Office of the Comptroller

The U.S. Department of Labor and the Puerto Rico Office of the Comptroller’s Wage and Hour Division recently renewed their memorandum of understanding to ensure cooperation and “promote compliance with U.S. and the commonwealth’s laws of common concern among the regulated community in Puerto Rico.”

The collaboration includes sharing information, supporting referrals, conducting joint investigations and cross-training personnel.

The agreement is effective until Nov. 23, 2028.

The Office of the Comptroller audits all revenues, accounts and disbursements of Puerto Rico, its agencies and instrumentalities and municipalities, to ensure they are lawful.

“This agreement continues the mutual efforts of the Wage and Hour Division and the Office of the Comptroller to educate workers and employers and ensure adherence to federal and territorial laws in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico,” stated José R. Vázquez, the division’s director in Guaynabo.

The Wage and Hour Division enforces the federal minimum wage, overtime pay, recordkeeping and child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act. It also enforces the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, the Employee Polygraph Protection Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Davis Bacon Act, and the Service Contract Act.

Additionally, the division is responsible for wage garnishment provisions of the Consumer Credit Protection Act and numerous employment standards and worker protections as provided in several immigration related statutes.