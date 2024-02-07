Type to search

In-Brief

U.S. Labor Dept., Puerto Rico comptroller sign info-sharing MOU

Contributor February 7, 2024
The Puerto Rico Office of the Comptroller

The U.S. Department of Labor and the Puerto Rico Office of the Comptroller’s Wage and Hour Division recently renewed their memorandum of understanding to ensure cooperation and “promote compliance with U.S. and the commonwealth’s laws of common concern among the regulated community in Puerto Rico.”

The collaboration includes sharing information, supporting referrals, conducting joint investigations and cross-training personnel.

The agreement is effective until Nov. 23, 2028.

The Office of the Comptroller audits all revenues, accounts and disbursements of Puerto Rico, its agencies and instrumentalities and municipalities, to ensure they are lawful.

“This agreement continues the mutual efforts of the Wage and Hour Division and the Office of the Comptroller to educate workers and employers and ensure adherence to federal and territorial laws in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico,” stated José R. Vázquez, the division’s director in Guaynabo.

The Wage and Hour Division enforces the federal minimum wage, overtime pay, recordkeeping and child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act. It also enforces the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, the Employee Polygraph Protection Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Davis Bacon Act, and the Service Contract Act.

Additionally, the division is responsible for wage garnishment provisions of the Consumer Credit Protection Act and numerous employment standards and worker protections as provided in several immigration related statutes. 

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Comptroller’s Office: Roosevelt Roads redevelopment lagging
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez May 3, 2023
Comptroller’s Office unveils new Special Investigations Division
Contributor August 17, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“With ‘Acércate al Grant,’ we aim to increase the number of SBIR/STTR grants won annually in Puerto Rico, supporting underserved communities in STEM and research and development. These efforts demonstrate how our innovation ecosystem works together to facilitate access to opportunities that advance Puerto Rico’s economy.

 

Denisse Rodríguez-Colón, executive director of Colmena66, a Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust program, on the launch of the second edition of the “Acércate al Grant” program to help Puerto Rican entrepreneurs and researchers secure federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) funds to foster innovation and position Puerto Rico as a global innovation hub.

 

Related Stories

Comptroller’s Office: Roosevelt Roads redevelopment lagging
Comptroller’s Office unveils new Special Investigations Division
More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.