U.S. Forest Service announces El Yunque’s holiday operating hours

NIMB Staff November 27, 2024
The El Toro wild trail in Canóvanas will remain open to the public.

The public is urged to consider the closure dates when planning their visit to Puerto Rico’s rainforest.

The U.S. Forest Service announced that El Yunque National Forest’s recreational corridor in Río Grande and the El Portal visitor center will be closed on Christmas, New Year’s Day, and Three Kings Day. However, the main recreation areas will remain open on Thanksgiving, though El Portal will be closed.

Deputy Forest Supervisor Mathias Wallace advised visitors to plan their trips accordingly, considering the holiday closures.

“El Yunque National Forest recognizes that it is connected to the surrounding communities and Puerto Rico as a whole,” Wallace said. “We are intertwined with the people and culture which unites each of us in a special way.”

“This emphasizes our desire to intentionally align our management with the new holiday schedule … to demonstrate our flexibility and importance placed on family values,” he added.

On Christmas Eve, the PR 191 corridor will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and El Portal de El Yunque will be open until 3 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, both will follow regular hours.

While these areas will be closed on specific holidays, other parts of El Yunque remain accessible. Visitors can explore the Angelito Trail and Puente Roto recreational area in Luquillo; the El Toro wild trail in Canóvanas; and the PR-186 recreational corridor in Río Grande, which includes Quebrada Sonadora, Quebrada Grande recreational area and the Río Espíritu Santo bridge.

