U.S. Transportation OKs $13.7M in infrastructure grants to P.R. airports

September 24, 2019 64

The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $13.7 million to finance infrastructure improvement projects at nine airports throughout the island.

The funding is part of $3.18 billion set aside through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) for airports across the United States and its territories.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Puerto Rico will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The following airports will receive a grant:

Antonio Nery/Juarbe Pol in Arecibo will receive $520,000 to rehabilitate Runway 08/26;

José Aponte De La Torre in Ceiba will get $1,982,603 to rehabilitate Taxiway B;

Eugenio María De Hostos in Mayagüez will get $9,651,283 to reconstruct Runway 09/27;

Luis Muñoz Marin International will get $925,160 to reconstruct Taxiway H.

Five general aviation airports in Puerto Rico will receive $535,500 in grant funds to rehabilitate runway lighting for:

Runway 09/27 at Eugenio María De Hostos Mayagüez;

Runway 13/31 at Benjamín Rivera Noriega, Culebra;

Runway 09/27 at Fernando Luis Ribas-Dominicci, San Juan;

Runway 09/27 at Antonio Rivera Rodríguez, Vieques; and,

Runway 08/26 at Antonio Nery/Juarbe Pol, Arecibo.

The FAA will award grants to 354 airports in 44 states and two territories Micronesia and Puerto Rico. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.

The construction and equipment supported by these grants will enhance safety and capacity while promoting economic growth in the regions served by each airport.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.