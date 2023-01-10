Uber Eats: Beer ‘most ordered’ alcoholic drink in Puerto Rico in ’22

San Juan was the municipality where users placed the largest number of orders from health food restaurants with the Uber Eats app, as well as early morning orders (between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.).

Uber revealed the mobility and order trends of Puerto Rican users in 2022, in which beer stood out as the most ordered alcoholic beverage from stores available in the Uber Eats app, and the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport as the most popular place where users traveled to with the Uber app.

“The trends for 2022 reaffirm that Uber as a platform has become an ally for users in their daily lives,” said Carolina Coto, communications manager for Uber in Central America and the Caribbean.

“That is why we are focused on offering the user community convenience, safety, and variety, so that they can go where they want and order what they like from restaurants and shops, with the touch of a button,” said Coto.

Some of the trends that were highlighted in the Uber apps for 2022 included that three of the most popular destinations in 2022 were the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport, El Caribe Hilton Hotel, and the Plaza Las Américas shopping center.

The Paseo de Ballajá, Calle de la Fortaleza, and La Placita de Santurce were the most popular tourist spots to arrive with in an Uber, and March 25 was the day on which the most trips were made by users.

Uber Pet was the most used new product among app users, and donuts, cakes, and ice cream were the favorite desserts of Puerto Rican users in 2022.

The five items that users requested the most from supermarkets and convenience stores were: bottled water, bananas, strawberries, eggs, and soft drinks.

Additionally, a Puerto Rican user ordered 344 times from Burger King, making him the person who, in 2022, placed the most orders from the same restaurant with the Uber Eats app.

“Uber is focused on enhancing the user experience through unique options via its platforms, such as increasing the variety of businesses and restaurants in Uber Eats or taking advantage of the Uber app to get around in more spacious vehicles with Uber Comfort, or with the Uber Pet option to ride with pets,” said Coto.