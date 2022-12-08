Uber Eats marks 4 yrs. in Puerto Rico confirming 11M orders

The Group Order option allows a group to order from their app from the same restaurant and split the bill.

Uber Eats is marking four years in Puerto Rico and since then, more than 11 million orders have been placed with the more than 1,200 active businesses in the app, a group that includes restaurants, convenience stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, and supermarkets.

“Uber Eats is celebrating in Puerto Rico and we want to thank the support and trust that users, delivery partners and business partners have placed in the platform over the years. It’s an honor and privilege to be able to contribute to the island’s commercial ecosystem,” saidCarolina Coto, communications manager for Uber in Central America and the Caribbean.

As part of the celebration, Uber Eats shared some user trends in Puerto Rico, as well as facts about local usage patterns:

Number of orders placed with the Pickup option in the past 4 years: more than 185,000

Courier with the most orders to date: more than 16,000 trips

Most popular type of food ordered: Pizza and American food

Most popular items ordered from supermarkets: bananas and bottled water

Days of peak app usage: Friday and Saturday

Historically in Puerto Rico, and specifically in the month of December, more than 2 million Uber trips have been completed and more than 800,000 Uber Eats orders have been placed, Coto said.

This year, the platform integrated new options and features within the apps, namely:

Gift someone : Uber Eats integrates a new feature within the app that allows the user to surprise someone this holiday season with their favorite dessert or dish. The user can place the order as they would normally and, just prior to completing it, in some stores they can choose this option to send the order directly to a friend or family member as a surprise.

Group Order option : This Uber Eats features is ideal for impromptu parties with friends, as they can order from their app from the same restaurant and split the bill. In the Caribbean, Central America, and Ecuador, more than 46,000 group orders have been placed.

: This Uber Eats features is ideal for impromptu parties with friends, as they can order from their app from the same restaurant and split the bill. In the Caribbean, Central America, and Ecuador, more than 46,000 group orders have been placed. Everything needed for the holidays: Ordering holiday gifts and even the ingredients to prepare a Christmas dinner is possible at the touch of a button thanks to Uber Eats. The app features more than 40 businesses, such as pharmacies, convenience stores, liquor stores, supermarkets, among others.