Type to search

In-Brief

Uber launches Eat Pass membership program in Puerto Rico

Contributor May 7, 2021
Share
During the launch period the company will be offering all their users the first month of membership for free.

Uber announced that it is now available on the island Eats Pass, the first and only membership program that allows users of the Uber Eats and Uber apps access to a range of benefits and discounts.

During the launch period the company will be offering all their users the first month of membership for free.

“Eats Pass is a sign of our commitment to users to provide them with innovative solutions that meet their needs and realities,” said Carolina Coto, Uber communications manager for the Caribbean and Central America.

“Given the restrictions due to the pandemic, more Puerto Ricans turn to the Uber Eats and Uber apps to order from their favorite restaurants and businesses, and also to move responsibly around the city,” she said.

Eats Pass offers users free unlimited deliveries on orders of more than $15 from restaurants and other selected businesses that will be identified with a green seal, 5% savings on orders of $15 or more from participating restaurants, and 10% savings on the first three trips of each month on UberX, Uber Flash, UberXL, Uber Black or comfort services, among other benefits.

Eats Pass also includes a tool that details to users how much they have saved per month, in addition to offering them the option of being able to cancel it immediately in case it is not a suitable product for them.

The Eats Pass membership will automatically renew for $9.99 at the end of each month.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Mother’s Day sales will be hybrid this year, retailers say
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio May 7, 2021
Earth gift invests $800K to open 3 new medical cannabis dispensaries
Contributor May 7, 2021
MIDA tweaks annual convention, Consumer X-Ray due to pandemic
Contributor May 7, 2021
Supermercados Selectos unveils $10M distribution center expansion project
Contributor May 6, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Mother’s Day sales will be hybrid this year, retailers say
Earth gift invests $800K to open 3 new medical cannabis dispensaries
MIDA tweaks annual convention, Consumer X-Ray due to pandemic
Supermercados Selectos unveils $10M distribution center expansion project
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.