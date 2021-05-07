Uber launches Eat Pass membership program in Puerto Rico

During the launch period the company will be offering all their users the first month of membership for free.

Uber announced that it is now available on the island Eats Pass, the first and only membership program that allows users of the Uber Eats and Uber apps access to a range of benefits and discounts.

During the launch period the company will be offering all their users the first month of membership for free.

“Eats Pass is a sign of our commitment to users to provide them with innovative solutions that meet their needs and realities,” said Carolina Coto, Uber communications manager for the Caribbean and Central America.

“Given the restrictions due to the pandemic, more Puerto Ricans turn to the Uber Eats and Uber apps to order from their favorite restaurants and businesses, and also to move responsibly around the city,” she said.

Eats Pass offers users free unlimited deliveries on orders of more than $15 from restaurants and other selected businesses that will be identified with a green seal, 5% savings on orders of $15 or more from participating restaurants, and 10% savings on the first three trips of each month on UberX, Uber Flash, UberXL, Uber Black or comfort services, among other benefits.

Eats Pass also includes a tool that details to users how much they have saved per month, in addition to offering them the option of being able to cancel it immediately in case it is not a suitable product for them.

The Eats Pass membership will automatically renew for $9.99 at the end of each month.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.