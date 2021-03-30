Uber partners with Walgreens to vaccinate drivers against COVID-19

Drivers and delivery partners that are active in the Uber app in Puerto Rico will be able to make their appointment for the vaccine at Walgreens.

Rideshare company Uber announced it will help drivers and delivery partners registered in the application in Puerto Rico to get an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, in collaboration with Walgreens.

Through the app, drivers and delivery partners will be able to get a unique authorization code to book an appointment to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at those pharmacies.

“Since the pandemic began, registered drivers and delivery partners in the app have been essential, taking medical staff to work, delivering food and helping cities move again. We’re proud to announce this effort through which it will be easier for them to book a vaccination appointment,” said Manuela Bedoya, manager of Uber Safety Communications in the Andean, Central America and the Caribbean region.

Drivers and delivery partners that are active in the Uber app in Puerto Rico will be able to make their appointment for the vaccine at Walgreens by following these steps:

• Open the Uber drivers app;

• Select the section “Book a vaccination appointment with Walgreens;”

• Follow the instructions to receive a unique authorization code to schedule the appointment, if eligible;

• The driver or delivery partner will be redirected to the Walgreens appointment booking website.

