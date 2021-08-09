Uber Rent debuts in Puerto Rico

The new modality increases the variety of convenience alternatives available in the app, which includes mobility, package and food delivery, shopping for essential items and now car rentals.

Rideshare app Uber announced the availability of Uber Rent, a new platform for users to reserve and rent a car.

Uber Rent joins the platform, which now centralizes its several modalities in one single app. The user has access to a range of options, including mobility with Uber, food orders and essential purchases and others with Uber Eats, and receiving and shipping of items with Uber Flash.

“As a technology company, at Uber we are always innovating to meet user needs. The app is increasingly robust, integrating the various Uber products on a single platform,” said Víctor Jaen, general manager of Uber for Panama and the Caribbean.

“So, the user has access to a universe of options for their daily lives, all within an ecosystem that they already know and trust,” he said. “Puerto Rico is the ideal destination to make Uber Rent available, as well as other innovations, as it is a forward-looking market.”

With Uber Rent, users can rent through the app all types of cars from car rental companies in Puerto Rico, such as Avis. The rental can be done by the day or for extended periods.

Five years in Puerto Rico

The arrival of Uber Rent and the consolidation of Uber’s products in one app coincide with the company’s fifth anniversary in Puerto Rico. By providing a viable mobility solution, the app has enabled people to generate additional income as partner drivers, Jaen said.

Since 2016, more than 20,000 people have registered as partner drivers in the app, traveling more than 90 million miles in trips. In addition, 1.7 million Puerto Ricans have registered for and used the app at least once in Puerto Rico during the past five years, the company said.

In these pandemic times, more than 34,000 Puerto Ricans have used Uber for the first time and more than 7,000 deliveries have been made through Uber Flash since April 2021.