Uber to offer discount on rides to voting centers on Nov. 3

The Uber transportation app will offer a promo code applicable on rides to and from voting centers in Puerto Rico on Nov. 3, the company announced.

The footprint includes voting locations in the metro, north, east and southeastern zones, Uber officials said.

By entering the code SALAVOTARPR in the app when requesting a trip, the user will be able to take two rides with a 50% discount: one to go to the voting center and another to come back.

“At Uber we believe that voting is a right and a duty that we all must fulfill. That’s why we make our technology available to everyone to help make it easier for users in Puerto Rico to move to the voting center at the touch of a button,” said Gabriel Gutiérrez, general manager of Uber for Panama and the Caribbean.

The SALAVOTARPR promotional code applies a 50% discount (with a limit of up to $7 and two trips per user) to the cost of the trip.

It’s valid for trips that begin and end in the authorized voting centers on Nov. 3 from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. When applying the code, users must select the product identified as “Sal a Votar” (“Go Vote”) in the app’s service options.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.