Uber, Uber Eats offer free rides, deliveries to earthquake victims

January 21, 2020 247

Given the wave of seismic activity hitting the southern area of Puerto Rico, the Uber and Uber Eats transportation and food delivery networks, respectively, will be pitching in to help victims.

Among the initiatives is offering promotional codes redeemable for free trips for users, first responders and other emergency personnel in the affected areas.

The mobility application announced the expansion of its coverage to the affected towns, where the service was not necessarily available, to offer trips to and from the shelters for users and the general public with a $10 cap per trip. To access the special service the user must use a voucher when requesting the trip through the application.

The shelters where users can use the voucher are:

Guánica: Coliseo Mariano “Tito” Rodríguez

Ponce: Coliseo Juan “Pachín” Vicéns

Coamo: Escuela José Felipe Zayas

Lares: Escuela Julio Lebrón

San Germán: Antigua Guardia Nacional

Guayanilla: Escuela Gloria M. Borrero segunda unidad barrio Macana

Lajas: Coliseo Juan E. Lluch

Utuado: Escuela Antonio Reyes Padilla

Maricao: Escuela La Carmen

Yauco: Estadio municipal Mario “Ñato” Ramírez

Juana Díaz: Pista atlética de Juana Díaz

Adjuntas: Cancha del residencial Valle Verde

Peñuelas: Centro comunal Alturas de Peñuelas II

“We join Puerto Ricans in solidarity with those affected by these seismic events that continue to affect the island,” said Gabriel Gutiérrez, general manager of Uber for Panama and the Caribbean.

“In Uber, we’re committed to all Puerto Ricans to provide the necessary support in their recovery process. Through the driving partners and in collaboration with the authorities, we’re providing useful services that we hope will help people to move and be with their loved ones,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uber Eats will deliver food to American Red Cross employees and volunteers in Puerto Rico.