UnidosUS to host Workforce Development Summit in Puerto Rico

The event will spotlight how workers can thrive in today’s economy and help contribute to local economy post-Fiona.

UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy organization based in Washington, DC, will host a workforce development summit Nov. 2-4 that “will serve as a platform for stakeholders from across local, state, and national levels to discuss issues affecting the Hispanic workforce,” organizers said.

The 2022 “UnidosUS Workforce Development Summit Crea, Conecta, Cambia— Create Pipelines, Connect People, Change Practices: Investing in the Latinx Workforce,” will be held at the Caribe Hilton Hotel, and will feature speakers from Puerto Rico and the continental United States.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in professional development seminars, learn and share best practices for developing Latino workers, and cultivate professional relationships and expand their networks.

“This timely summit is an important opportunity to bring diverse stakeholders together so that they can work on improving practices and systems that help Puerto Ricans and all Hispanic workers move up the economic ladder,” said Sonia M. Pérez, acting CEO of UnidosUS.

“Given the unsettled economy and the impact that Hurricane Fiona has had on Puerto Rico, it’s more important than ever to shine a spotlight on ways to help our community get good jobs,” she said.

Meanwhile, Carmen Cosme, executive director of One Stop Career Center of Puerto Rico, one of two UnidosUS Affiliates on the island and the 2022 UnidosUS Affiliate of the Year, said partnering to bring the summit to Puerto Rico is part of its “commitment to provide training and education for our community to achieve a better quality of life.”

“This is a unique opportunity to bring together employees, entrepreneurs, advocates, and leads from local government to work together at this critical time for Puerto Rico,” said Cosme.

The event will include 16 workshops as well as the following three plenary sessions:

The Missing Link: How cross-sector collaboration can address systemic barriers to quality careers within the latinx community;

HAbriendo Paso: Building pathways for women in tech; and

Creating Strong Partnerships: How employers and community-based organizations can best prepare the workforce

Attendees who live in Puerto Rico are being offered a special rate of $50. This fee includes access to all sessions over the three days; the La Placita Market vendor exhibition featuring local artisans who will sell an array of products; as well as a dinner slated for Nov. 3. Puerto Rico residents can take advantage of the discounted rate by registering online.