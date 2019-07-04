United Retailers Association announces annual convention July 19-21

July 4, 2019 73

With the commitment to inject agility to, and become a meeting point for businesses, the United Retailers Association announced its annual convention to be held July 19-21 at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar hotel.

The CUD, as the trade group is known for its initials in Spanish, will take the opportunity to reveal the results of the “Prospects for the transformation and growth of small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs)” study conducted the by Ana G. Mendez University System.

“This year, under the slogan ‘Connecting SMEs,’ we seek to offer greater accessibility to retailers, where, in one place, they can contact other companies, mentors, accelerators, organizations that offer support, and government officials — all key figures in the local business ecosystem,” said CUD President Jorge Argüelles.

More than 100 brands and companies will present their range of products and services in the exhibition area, where there will 30-minute lectures will also occur.

There is a lineup of workshops also on the agenda, on topics such as: Funding opportunities for SMEs; Doing business in Colombia; and a Government and SMEs Forum, among others.

“By connecting SMEs, we provide important opportunities for local retailers to develop their business and explore expansion possibilities. We’re definitely the protagonists of economic development and exclusive facilitators of our SMEs,” Argüelles said.

Admission to the convention is free of charge, except for the lunch with the governor, the Tropical Night and Gala Convention. To register, visit www.centrounido.com.