United Retailers Association opens call for entrepreneurial competition

August 16, 2019 133

A total of 60 new entrepreneurs will have a chance to turn their business idea into reality through the “CUD Start Your Business” competition, an initiative by the United Retailers Association that offers tools needed to establish a business.

Participants have until Aug. 22 to submit their proposals through the centrounido.com website.

“We are convinced that small and mid-sized businesses are our main alternative to activate our communities, create jobs and contribute to Puerto Rico’s socioeconomic development. We invite all those who have a business idea to make it a reality with us,” said Melvin J. Quiñonez, head of the CUD’s SME Education track.

The CUD’s Business School is run in conjunction with the Youth Development Program and Educación PyMe programs. The Youth Development Progam will be in charge of supporting young entrepreneurs so they can access the benefits of Law 135-2014 and access to capital up to $10,000. Educación PyME will run the teaching part.

Courses range from how to choose a good business idea and how to prepare a business plan, to basic aspects of human resources, administration, accounting, marketing and advertising.

Those interested should fill out an application and those chosen will have to make a presentation to a jury that will choose the best 60 business ideas. Winners will attend a 13-week training program and may receive up to $10,000 in funding to start their business.

“This is a unique opportunity for new entrepreneurs to set up their business with the support they need without having to invest in this training. Our company is committed to promoting excellence in the quality of business education,” said Quiñonez.