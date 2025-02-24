Univ. of Puerto Rico to host 2nd AI in higher education congress

(Credit: Wrightstudio | Dreamstime.com)

The event will gather experts to discuss artificial intelligence’s impact on education, research and economic development.

The University of Puerto Rico (UPR) will host the second International Congress on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Higher Education on March 5 at the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) Río Piedras campus theater. The event aims to reaffirm the university’s commitment to innovation, leadership in higher education and academic research.

The UPR said that as part of its 2023-2028 Strategic Plan, it is focused on addressing contemporary challenges at both local and global levels while advancing its mission over the next five years.

“At the University of Puerto Rico, we are committed to leading higher education into the future, adopting innovation and academic research as fundamental pillars,” UPR Interim President Miguel Muñoz said.

“The second International Congress on Artificial Intelligence is a clear manifestation of our commitment to face global challenges, using technology as a transformative tool for academic and social progress. This event reflects the vision of our 2023-2028 Strategic Plan, where the UPR continues to be the best alternative for progress for Puerto Rico and the world,” Muñoz added.

The congress will feature a panel of international and national experts exploring AI’s advancements, challenges and opportunities in education, scientific research, and economic and social development. It will also include a forum of university presidents and chancellors to discuss the challenges AI presents in higher education across public and private institutions.

“This congress reflects the University of Puerto Rico’s commitment to innovation and academic excellence by integrating artificial intelligence as a key tool to transform higher education and face global challenges,” said Ana Lucumi-Orostegui, vice president of Professional and Distance Programs at UPR.

“We are proud to offer for the second time a space for dialogue and collaboration among international experts, which will allow our university community and Puerto Rican society to explore the impact and opportunities of AI in Puerto Rico’s higher education,” she added.

The event will bring together the university community, representatives of public and private institutions, government agencies and private sector companies to examine AI’s transformative impact on society. It will provide a platform to explore how AI can contribute to an ethical and sustainable future for Puerto Rico while driving the island’s economic and social progress.

The first congress, held in March 2024, established a key platform for promoting an ethical and responsible approach to AI in education and society.