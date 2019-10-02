Universal Television to roll ‘The Baker and the Beauty’ series for ABC in Carolina

October 2, 2019 111

Universal Television Production in association with ABC Studios and Keshet Studios will film a new series called “The Baker and the Beauty” for ABC Network in facility in Carolina, representing a $57 million economic investment in Puerto Rico.

“This is great news for local talent working in film, tourism, the hotel industry and for many other economic sectors. The series will create about 1,688 direct jobs and about 1,200 hotel room nights reservations,” Gov. Wanda-Vázquez said.

Filming of the first season begins this month and runs through the end of February 2020 at a studio facility in Carolina, executives said.

About $44 million of the projected private investment will go to pay entities and individuals residing in Puerto Rico, she added.

Economic Development and Commerce Department Secretary Manuel A. Laboy said the agency’s Film Industry Development Program granted a 40% tax credit under Puerto Rico Film Industry Economic Incentives decree to encourage the filming of this production.

“The government is fulfilling its commitment to supporting the development of this industry with the new Incentives Code, which allows film projects access to a tax credit of up to 40%, plus an additional 15%, subject to compliance with several parameters related to residents, for a total of 55% of costs for expenses related to residents, plus 20% in payments to non-residents,” Laboy said.

Film Industry Program Director Pedro Piquer-Henn said to be “very pleased with the agreement reached between the Film Industry Development Program and Universal Television to develop this series in Puerto Rico.”

“This project not only has a great return on investment for the government of Puerto Rico, but the development of the series in episodes is the kind of film project that we are trying to attract, because they are projects that create many jobs for longer periods of time and have a high likelihood of extending the project for future seasons,” he said.

“We hope this is the beginning of a lasting relationship between Universal Television and Puerto Rico,” Piquer-Henn said.

“‘The Baker and the Beauty’ is a show that we’re very proud and delighted to be producing in Puerto Rico,” Universal Television President Pearlena Igbokwe said.

“Our company has a long history of investing in Puerto Rico in film and television productions and have seen firsthand the exceptional quality and skills of the local teams. We look forward to much success and the opportunities that this project will bring in terms of job creation and economic impact to Puerto Rico,” she said.

“The Baker and the Beauty” is a drama based on an Israeli series created by Assi Azar for Keshet Broadcasting. It’s about a man (played by Daniel García) who works in his Cuban family’s bakery, but during a “crazy night” in Miami he meets an international fashion superstar (played by Nathalie Kelley) and his life becomes public. Carlos Gómez, Lisa Vidal, Dan Bucatinsky, Belissa Escobedo, Michelle Veitimilla y David del Río are also part of the cast.

Dean Georgaris wrote the American adaptation of “The Baker and the Beauty,” and produces it along with Becky Hartman-Edwards with director David Frankel. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan of Keshet Studios are executive producers, along with Azar Assi.