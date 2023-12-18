Universities in Puerto Rico unite for health promotion event

A slide on key steps for developing health-promoting initiatives is shown during the Educational/Administrative Meeting on Reviving the Prevention and Promotion of Health in Puerto Rican Universities.

Representatives from various universities in Puerto Rico gathered to celebrate the Educational/Administrative Meeting on Reviving the Prevention and Promotion of Health in Puerto Rican Universities, organized by the Consortium of University Resources Sowing an Alliance for Alerting to Drugs, Alcohol and Violence in Puerto Rico, known as Crusada by its Spanish acronym.

“The Interuniversity Consortium C.R.U.S.A.D.A. is composed of representatives from Colleges and University Campuses in Puerto Rico, and its top priority is the prevention of alcohol and drug use, as well as violence, while promoting health. Staying updated and prepared in these areas is our commitment by regulation and conviction,” said Rosie Torres De Calderón, president of the consortium.

Family and interpersonal relationship history, limited access to health care services, exposure to illicit drugs and alcohol, traumatic experiences, low educational levels, homelessness, unsafe living environments, unemployment, and exposure to criminal behaviors are some of the possible causes for declining health in the American and Hispanic populations, as identified in a study by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

According to the Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality’s 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health:

– 18.1% (46.5 million) of young people ages 18 or older have a substance use disorder, or SUD.

– 23.1% (59.3 million) of young people ages 18 or older suffer from a mental illness.

– 8.4% (21.5 million) of young people ages 18 or older have both substance use and mental illness issues.

“The data is clear, and we have increased resources in training and collaboration with various entities to strengthen different areas to address substance use disorders and the deterioration of mental health in our populations,” said Dr. Dennis Romero, regional director of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, an agency within HHS.

The goal is for all universities in Puerto Rico to obtain necessary resources to address their populations’ needs and, above all, certification as Health-Promoting Universities, which is part of the World Health Organization.

“We are aware of the commitment to the generations we serve, and it is necessary to continue educating about the use and abuse of controlled substances and alcohol. We have noticed a series of situations that need to be addressed in the face of all these challenges, and C.R.U.S.A.D.A. is a key entity in meeting the needs of our populations,” said Dr. Sonia Rivera-González, chancellor of the University of Puerto Rico’s (UPR) Aguadilla campus.

Among the institutions represented at the meeting were the UPR’s Aguadilla, Arecibo, Mayagüez and Río Piedras campuses; Inter American University’s Aguadilla, Arecibo, Bayamón and Ponce campuses; Ana G. Méndez University’s Carolina and Cupey campuses; Central University of Bayamón; Universidad del Sagrado Corazón; Ponce School of Medicine; Atenas College; EDP University; National University College (NUC); and American Military Academy.

Crusada’s VI Puerto Rican Public Health Conference; VI Art and Health Festival; and International Meeting on Public Health, Health Promotion and Health-Promoting Universities will be held on May 2-3 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan.