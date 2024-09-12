University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez launches project management course

University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez Campus (known as the RUM).

The School of Business Administration at the University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez Campus (known as RUM in Spanish) will begin offering the first cycle of its professional certification in Project Management starting Sept. 16.

The program is the only one on the island offering the opportunity to earn up to five certifications in Project Management, Program Management, Change Management, Project Management Office (PMO), and Transformational Leadership, all with a focus on Puerto Rico’s socioeconomic conditions.

The recent establishment of the Institute for Project Management and Transformational Leadership at RUM will spearhead the program. The institute is operated by the Continuing Education and Business Services Unit (Educon) in partnership with Team 1144, an organization specializing in project management training.

“Projects often fail not because of the technical knowledge we may have but because of a lack of leadership skills, so an important component will be focused on that aspect, among other strengths,” said Roberto L. Seijo-Vidal, dean of the School of Business Administration.

“We believe that in the context of Puerto Rico, where there are many funds for recovery, the institute gains importance as a national project,” Seijo-Vidal added.

The seven-month program is designed to equip professionals with the skills to lead construction, technological, educational and organizational projects. Participants will follow guidelines set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency; the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency; and the federal Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program. It will cover areas such as the creation of proposals, design, planning, implementation and closure of each federally subsidized initiative.

Courses will be conducted in Spanish on Team 1144’s digital platform, allowing participants to complete them at their own pace. In addition, live virtual review sessions will be offered via Zoom for direct interaction with instructors.

For more information, call 787-832-4040 ext. 5334.