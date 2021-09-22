Type to search

University of Puerto Rico’s Med School gets $37K donation in PPE from EyeOn LLC

Contributor September 22, 2021
As part of the initiative, the School of Medicine will receive 20,000 FDA surgical masks, 10,000 KN95 masks, 250 Brentwood FaceShields, 500 goggles and 25 infrared thermometers.

The University of Puerto Rico’s School of Medicine recently received $37,050 worth of personal protection equipment from EyeOn LLC, a local medical equipment and health products company.

The material will be destined both for the protection of students and residents, as well as for those people at risk of contagion who carry out practices and academic activities in the facilities and their practices.

“We’re grateful for this donation that contributes to the School of Medicine’s academic and service mission for the training of doctors and specialists in Puerto Rico who attend the health needs of our population,” said Humberto Guiot, acting dean of the School of Medicine.

Antonio E. Díaz-Carmona, General Manager of EyeOn LLC, said “Given the current crisis caused by the SARS CoV2 coronavirus that has caused the pandemic of the disease called COVID-19, EyeOn wishes to support the School of Medicine through these types of efforts.”

“Like EyeOnLLC, we encourage other companies and friends to join this effort, to help these people who serve patients with such tenacity and dedication,” said Cynthia Hernández-Otero, associate director of the School of Medicine’s Office of Development.x

