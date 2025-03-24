Unlock Capital drives investment, business growth in Puerto Rico

Ernesto Villarini-Baquero, managing director of CDVCA

CDVCA selects 18 high-growth companies for its 2025 cohort and expands the program beyond the island.

The Community Development Venture Capital Alliance (CDVCA) has launched its annual Unlock Capital program, reaffirming its commitment to supporting business growth and investment in Puerto Rico.

The event, held at Popular Center in San Juan on March 20, brought together entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders to foster new opportunities for financing and strategic collaboration.

The 2025 Unlock Capital Puerto Rico cohort includes 18 selected companies positioned for high growth and expansion. Over the past three years, previous cohorts have secured more than $7 million in financing, underscoring the program’s growing impact.

“After three years of dedicated efforts, we reaffirm that investing in our business community and human potential strengthens the foundation for a prosperous and successful future in Puerto Rico,” said Ernesto Villarini-Baquero, managing director of CDVCA.

“Each company, investor and project showcased today underscores our unwavering belief in the transformative power of capital,” he added. “Due to the success and positive outcomes seen in Puerto Rico, CDVCA has now expanded this initiative to the United States with support from the U.S. departments of Commerce and Treasury.”

A highlight of the event was the Puerto Rico Fund for Growth, a CDVCA initiative that supports business expansion and impact investing. Success stories from past participants demonstrated how Unlock Capital accelerates economic growth and job creation on the island.

Unlock Capital is designed for high-growth companies and emerging businesses in Puerto Rico and is aligned with broader economic development goals. It is supported by Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds administered by the Puerto Rico Department of Housing to assist businesses affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

With continued backing, CDVCA aims to expand investment opportunities, fuel business success and reinforce Puerto Rico’s standing as a hub for innovation and economic development.