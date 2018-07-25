Gov’t unveils new website that eases doing business in P.R.

July 25, 2018 49

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló and Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy confirmed the launch of the Single Business Portal, a new tool that facilitates the process to carry out business in Puerto Rico.

The SBP allows the user to process permits, certifications, licenses, and annual reports, among others, under a single profile.

“With this new portal we facilitate the process of doing business on the island,” Rosselló said. “The system will allow companies and individuals to file different procedures and manage transactions that contribute to the economic development of Puerto Rico.”

Additionally, the governor explained that “the presentation process is 100 percent digital, eliminates bureaucracy, and allows measuring and demonstrating the effectiveness and speed in the procedures that are carried out transparently through this new portal.”

This tool is an evolution of the Unified Information System (SUI, for its Spanish acronym) used by the Puerto Rico Permits Management Office to process their documents electronically.

“This technological tool will be a one-stop-shop for those who have or are in the process of establishing businesses on the island,” Laboy said.

“Those who need to request decrees under acts 20, 22, and 14; obtain permits from the Permits Management Office of DDEC; or make the corresponding payments for each procedure, they may do so through the SBP without having to visit government offices,” he added.

“With this project it will be possible to measure the speed and effectiveness of the processes in a transparent manner,” Laboy said. “By facilitating this type of process, we improve the environment to attract investors to the island, which will generate more and better jobs.”

For her part, the government’s Chief Innovation Officer, Glorimar Ripoll, said “without a doubt, the SBP is an innovation project for citizens and businesspeople who seek efficiency and simplicity through services adapted to the digital world, which is in tune with the public policy established by the governor.”

“The measurement of results through metrics was a core part of the development of this application, to support our innovation agenda based on data and accountability,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Luis A. Flores, a gynecologist in Mayagüez, shared his experience with the portal and explained that “I filed my decree request without difficulty through the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Puerto Rico.”

“The procedure was easy and fast, I recommend the doctors who qualify to take advantage of this unique opportunity. I know the new portal will be a success in streamlining procedures and transparency,” Flores said.

For his part, Franco Mondo, senior vice president of the human resources consulting firm BMA Group, said “we share the enthusiasm and vision of continuing to integrate technology into the processes. Through Act 20 our company, distinctly Puerto Rican, has managed to create new and better jobs for our people.”

“Through the export of services, our organization has continued to grow both abroad and in Puerto Rico. Our office in Guaynabo has become a shared service center for our operations in 23 countries in the Americas, the Caribbean, and Europe,” said Mondo.

“With the help of Act 20 we are creating from Puerto Rico more complex jobs that support the world. We are very happy to know that other Puerto Rican companies will have easier access to these opportunities,” Mondo added.

Through the SBP, the Single Profile is created. This is a digital tool that allows creating an exclusive profile to manage applications in Puerto Rico through the social security number, national identifier, or employer social security.

Under this profile all of the petitioner’s data is captured, whether as an individual, corporation, or representative. This functionality allows submitting requests not only for the needs of the petitioner, but also for other individuals or companies.

The Single Profile is the integration of all the requests — such as the incentives managed by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce — that allows to monitor the requests that are made for an entity or individual.