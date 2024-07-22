Type to search

Upfront Communication launches Master Speakers Circle

NIMB Staff July 22, 2024
Upfront Communication President Idia Martínez

It offers its members a variety of exclusive benefits, such as continuing education to strengthen their skills.

Upfront Communication announced the launch of Master Speakers Circle, a community intended exclusively for professional speakers and speakers with a proven track record in Puerto Rico.

Led by Idia Martínez, president of the firm, this initiative has already drawn more than 20 expert speakers in various fields such as psychology, law, human resources, communication, well-being, professional development and motivation.

“Master Speakers Circle is a community that not only celebrates the art of public speaking, but also supports speakers in their continued professional growth,” said Martínez.

“Our mission is to provide an environment where speakers can hone their skills, expand their networks and increase their visibility in a competitive industry. Hence our motto: Powerful Voices. Powering success,” added Martínez.

Master Speakers Circle offers its members a variety of exclusive benefits, such as continuing education to strengthen their skills, marketing tools to promote their conferences, workshops and training sessions, as well as opportunities to expand their professional network.

Members also benefit from increased visibility through the Master Speakers Circle website and social networks, where their services are promoted to a wide audience both in and outside of Puerto Rico, including leaders of companies and professional associations, and organizers of educational events.

To join the Master Speakers Circle, applicants must be professional lecturers or speakers, submit a resume evidencing their academic preparation and experience, and complete an application form with contact information for at least three organizations that have contracted their services, among other requirements.

Meanwhile, Martínez explained that part of the community’s goal is to develop new speakers or strengthen the skills of professionals to speak in public, which led to the creation of the Rising Speakers Academy training program.

The first course, which will begin Aug. 31, consists of weekly sessions for five weeks, with the first and last sessions in person and three virtual. The course includes lectures, practice sessions, learning resources and a certificate upon completion.

“Rising Speakers Academy is our commitment to the future of public speaking in Puerto Rico. We want to train a new generation of speakers who can communicate with impact and confidence, just as our members do, and expand their professional opportunities by being able to offer conferences or training parallel to their professional careers or full-time,” Martínez said.

