UPR Bayamón hosts virtual digital transformation forum

Contributor February 21, 2022
The University of Puerto Rico in Bayamón.

The University of Puerto Rico at Bayamón, the Internet Society, 5G Americas and GSMA North America held its first virtual forum entitled “Toward Puerto Rico’s digital transformation,” to analyze the implementation of public policies that have accelerated digital transformation at the international level.

“As a university, this forum allowed us to learn about the experiences that other countries have had in their digitization efforts,” said the Rector of the UPR Bayamón, Miguel Vélez-Rubio.

“This will help us propose the best models to promote, from the academy, a digitalization strategy that promotes Puerto Rico’s economic development,” said Vélez-Rubio.

The forum was attended by speakers of global relevance such as: Julissa Cruz-Abreu, executive director of the Dominican Telecommunications Institute of the Dominican Republic; Javier Juárez-Mojica, commissioner of the Federal Telecommunications Institute of Mexico; Alejandro Prince, of the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina; Carlos Bosch, director of Technology of GSMA North America; and telecom expert José Otero, vice president of Latin America, and the Caribbean of 5G Americas.

