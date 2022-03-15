UPR-Bayamón to host introductory blockchain workshop

The activity will explain how blockchain works, what the most used cryptocurrencies in the market are, what Smart Contracts and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT's) are.

With the goal of providing a basic introduction to the operation of blockchain technologies in the industry, the University of Puerto Rico’s Bayamón campus and its Department of Computer Sciences will host the “Introduction to Blockchain Technologies,” workshop on March 15.

The event that starts at 11:30 a.m. will feature the participation of Cristian R. Meléndez, Activities Coordinator for the IEEE Blockchain Initiative Society of Western Puerto Rico and who is pursuing a master’s degree in Computer Engineering at the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus, and Ramesh Ramadoss Co-chair of the IEEE Blockchain Initiative worldwide. The activity is free and is open to the public.

The activity will explain how blockchain works, what the most used cryptocurrencies in the market are, what Smart Contracts and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT’s) are. The Metaverse will also be discussed, organizers said.

“These are relevant and pertinent issues for society, the economy and technology. For this reason, it’s vital to open the academic space for the discussion of these new technologies and dynamics that are transforming the way of doing and thinking about the economy at a global level,” said Miguel Vélez Rubio, rector of the UPR-Bayamón.

“It is essential that our Computer Sciences and Information Engineering Technologies students have access to this information and that they directly know the operation of these innovative emerging systems and platforms. Students and teachers from all areas should know the role of these technologies in all professional fields,” he said.

While Ramadoss believes the blockchain technology has the potential to transform the economy, society, and government, Meléndez said “we need to prepare our workforce for the new opportunities that emerging technologies bring. Blockchain technologies are the future, and we must join this sector together with the rest of the world.”

Upon finishing his bachelor’s, Meléndez worked for two years at Honeywell Aerospace as a project manager and professional software developer while taking graduate courses in cryptography and network security, which introduced him to the world of cryptocurrencies in 2019.

Since then, he has gained experience in the financial markets through online courses on the stock market, currencies, and cryptocurrencies.

The event will also be available virtually through the UPR Bayamón Facebook page at /uprbayamonoficial.