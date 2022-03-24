UPR-Dr. Federico Trilla Hospital debuts $475K high-tech mammography machine

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Yania López, radiologist, explains the benefits of the new equipment.

The Women’s Center of the University of Puerto Rico’s Dr. Federico Trilla Hospital inaugurated and debuted a new $475,000, high-tech digital mammography machine donated by Direct Relief that allows screening studies for the early detection of breast cancer, hospital officials announced.

The center will offer women a variety of studies and procedures such as: breast biopsy, mammograms, contrast-enhanced mammograms, tomosynthesis, sonomammography, breast magnetic resonance imaging (Breast MRI), thyroid biopsies and bone densitometry.

“We appreciate the donation from Direct Relief, which allows us to continue caring for our patients and expand the cutting-edge services we provide in the field of health,” said Yelitza Sánchez, executive director of the UPR-Dr. Federico Trilla Hospital.

“With the inauguration of this beautiful and modern center, focused on women’s health, we strengthen our commitment to provide excellent health services to the community, because this center is also a space of empathy, solidarity and strength where all women are welcome,” said Sánchez.

The center will also have specialized services in reconstructive breast surgery, run by physician Viviana Negrón.

One of the main objectives of the Women’s Center is to directly serve the women of the eastern area of ​​the island, as well as the residents of Vieques and Culebra, hospital officials said.

Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in women on the island and more than 2,000 cases are diagnosed each year.