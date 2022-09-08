Type to search

Education Featured

UPR invests $1.3M in virtual classrooms at Mayagüez campus

Contributor September 8, 2022
A total of 104 rooms are already equipped.

With an investment of nearly $1.3 million from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, the University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez Campus (RUM, in Spanish), enabled 104 virtual classrooms that are designed to offer classes in-person and remotely simultaneously.

School officials offered a demo of the new technology, which will be extended to a total of 174 classrooms at the RUM’s four academic programs and the Isla Laboratorio Magueyes in Lajas, said Dean of Students Jonathan Muñoz-Barreto, who headed the project.

“It fills us with great satisfaction to see this initiative materialized, which gives us the ability to expand our academic offer in different modalities with suitable technological equipment so that the student can integrate remotely,” said Agustín Rullán-Toro, rector of the RUM.

“I appreciate the effort of the human resources of the Information Technology Center and the workshops of the RUM’s Buildings and Grounds Department, for this excellent work that allows us to strengthen our educational mission of forging professionals of excellence,” ne said.

Each room is being equipped with an intelligent sound system that includes two speaker bars and microphones; a high-definition camera with pan and zoom capabilities; LED screen and projector; and a 65-inch monitor, which allows both the teacher and in-person students to observe remote students to maintain a group experience. The system includes a new dual monitor computer for teacher use.

“It’s exciting to see how we have concluded this initial phase that reaches more than 100 classrooms on our campus,” said Muñoz-Barreto.

“The conversion of these spaces to virtual classrooms allows us to offer courses in a hybrid mode, which reduces the density of students in a classroom,” he said.

“In the future we can also design varied academic offerings in which students from other UPR campuses and universities can access our academic offerings without having to be physically on campus,” Muñoz-Barreto said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Starbucks marks 20 years in Puerto Rico, plans to invest $5M
Contributor September 8, 2022
Atento invests in tech as it reopens call center in Caguas
Contributor September 8, 2022
miR Scientific launches ‘Vístete de azul’ prostate cancer awareness campaign
Contributor September 8, 2022
Gustos Coffee Co., Coffee Academy to host AeroPress competition
Contributor September 8, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

Starbucks marks 20 years in Puerto Rico, plans to invest $5M
Atento invests in tech as it reopens call center in Caguas
miR Scientific launches ‘Vístete de azul’ prostate cancer awareness campaign
Gustos Coffee Co., Coffee Academy to host AeroPress competition
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.