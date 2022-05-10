UPR job training center partners with Spartans to offer courses

From left during the signing: Somar Ramos, director of the center, Luis A. Ferrao, and Atabei Piñeiro.

The University of Puerto Rico’s Labor Training Center (CCL), of the Continuing Education and Professional Studies Division recently announced the signing of a collaborative agreement with Spartans Staffing, through which unemployed or underemployed people will be able to receive free job skills training, and professional development at the Spartans Staffing facilities.

The agreement will allow participants to carry out the professional certifications of their choice, in an environment reserved for the development of work skills. At the same time, it will facilitate the application of theoretical and practical knowledge, the partners announced.

So far, the Labor Training Center at the Río Piedras campus has enrolled 3,456 people since its March 2022 opening.

“For our campus it’s a source of great satisfaction to be part of this agreement that will benefit many unemployed or underemployed people so that they can develop the necessary skills to enter the world of work through the tools offered by this commendable project,” said Luis A. Ferrao, rector of the UPR in Río Piedras.

“We trust that a significant number of citizens will take advantage of this extraordinary training opportunity. I thank and congratulate all the people who have made this initiative possible,” he said.

The goal of the alliance is to help insert into the labor force all those who wish to develop professionally through the preparation they receive through the Labor Training Center, said Atabei Piñeiro, executive director of Spartan Staffing.

“This, by aligning the skills and abilities they acquire — through the course or certification they have chosen — with the different job opportunities we offer at Spartans Staffing,” she added.

CCL is a free, self-directed, distance education center offering online career development courses and professional certifications to unemployed and underemployed individuals earning less than $29,000 a year.