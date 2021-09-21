UPR Law School Trust to sponsor symposium on bankruptcy

Topics that will be discussed range from the basics to practical skills of bankruptcy. (Credit: Cgracer | Dreamstime.com)

The University of Puerto Rico Law School Trust announces the Symposium on Bankruptcy, an event aimed at both the practicing lawyer in the bankruptcy area, lawyers interested in the area and students.

The virtual event will take place Sept. 29-30, starting at 9 a.m. through the Zoom platform.

The event will feature the participation of Presiding Judge Mildred Cabán-Flores, of the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Puerto Rico and Edward A. Godoy, presiding Judge of the Bankruptcy Appellate Panel of the First Circuit and Judge of the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Puerto Rico, among other panelists.

“The main purpose of the Bankruptcy Symposium is to introduce participants to the basic concepts of the Bankruptcy Code, address practical litigation skills, discuss current bankruptcy issues in our district and introduce the peculiarities of the practice of appeals, to improve the level of defense in bankruptcies,” said Judge Enrique Lamoutte-Inclán, one of the precursors of the event.

Topics that will be discussed range from the basics to practical skills of bankruptcy; the figure of the US Trustee 101; practical considerations for non-practitioners; feasibility issues in Chapter 12; Chapter 13 and the COVID-19 pandemic; confirmation of plans under Chapter 11 and Subchapter V and introductory topics regarding bankruptcy appeal practice and procedure.

“We have selected these topics with the intention of clarifying doubts and promoting advocacy on the issue of bankruptcies. As a result of the pandemic and the policies related to federal aid and the opinion of experts on the possibility of increases in bankruptcy cases after the cessation of said aid, it is essential to provide the tools so that lawyers can adequately guide the citizenship,” said María de los A. Garay, executive director of the Law School Trust.