UPR, Puerto Rico co-ops partner to offer undergrad scholarships

From left: Aurelio Arroyo and Angélica Varela sign off on the cooperative agreement.

The Continuing Education and Professional Studies Division of the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus (DECEP UPR-RP) announced the start of the “Adelanta en la IUPI” scholarship program, whose purpose is to provide supplementary financial aid to Puerto Rico high school students to enroll for undergraduate college courses.

The program is the result of an alliance between DECEP UPR-RP and the Puerto Rico Association of Cooperative Executives (ASEC, in Spanish). More than $15,000 was collected through ASEC to create the scholarship fund that will award $363 to 44 students per academic year.

That will cover up to a maximum of three college credits, per student, in the UPR in Río Piedras.

“We’re very grateful for the contribution of the Puerto Rico Association of Cooperative Executives, which makes possible the establishment of this financial aid for students who are about to finish high school and are on their way to starting a university career,” said Angélica Varela-Llavona, interim rector of the UPR Río Piedras Campus.

“The example of this alliance between the state university and the credit unions strengthens their contribution in providing access to education for less advantaged young people,” she said.

The scholarship program call is open to apply until Aug. 5, 2022.

Students must meet a series of eligibility criteria, including being enrolled as a full-time high school student, have an academic grade point average of 3.00, submit a 450 to 500-word essay describing what it means to them to be able to study at the UPR in Río Piedras, submit a letter of recommendation from their high school principal, counselor or teacher, among other requirements.

“It is the foundation of the work of each credit union to promote equal access to education for our young people,” said Aurelio Arroyo-González, chairman of the ASEC board.

“For the participating credit unions, it’s an honor to serve as a link of opportunities for the development of the future generation of our island’s professionals and leaders who will receive a first class education through our University of Puerto Rico, thanks to this magnificent program,” he said.