Type to search

In-Brief

UPR Río Piedras campus offers free certifications and courses

NIMB Staff March 12, 2025
The Job Training Center was established under the Workforce Training Program, which is subsidized by Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds through the Puerto Rico Department of Housing.
The Job Training Center was established under the Workforce Training Program, which is subsidized by Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds through the Puerto Rico Department of Housing.

The federally funded program provides job training in key industries in Puerto Rico.

The University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus is accepting applications for free courses and certifications through its Job Training Center (CCL, in Spanish), which operates under the Division of Continuing Education and Professional Studies (DECEP, in Spanish).

The program, funded by Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds through the Puerto Rico Department of Housing, aims to equip participants with skills for economic growth and reconstruction efforts.

To expand the program, 16 certifications from DECEP’s regular catalog have been added, including Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Word mastery; project management fundamentals; financial education; customer service; federal funds management; developing federal proposals; construction safety; tourism and hospitality; soft skills; and conversational English.

“We need to benefit professionals from all economic sectors, motivate self-management, strengthen nonprofit organizations and add value to the growth of each municipality,” said Aurora Sotográs-Saldaña, executive director of DECEP. She noted that once program funds are depleted, these certifications will no longer be free.

“The goal is for more people to have access to free education, to qualify through this program,” she added.

Eligibility requirements include meeting household income guidelines, being a U.S. citizen who has lived in Puerto Rico for at least one year, and being unemployed, employed part-time or employed full-time but in need of retraining.

“CCL courses are self-directed, and DECEP certifications are offered in various formats. Each participant can evaluate and enroll in courses that match their study preferences, modality and time availability. In fact, participants aged 16 and older can enroll,” said Vivian Olivera, director of the CCL.

For more information, call 787-764-0000, extension 85400.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Evertec gets ‘key certifications’ from Mastercard, Visa
NIMB Staff July 12, 2024
CUD and FeCC team up to train SMEs for federal contracts
NIMB Staff August 25, 2023
Technologic Valley offers Microsoft certifications
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 5, 2011

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

As global trade policies evolve, Puerto Rico must seize this opportunity to solidify its role as a leading nearshoring hub, ensuring long-term economic growth and stability.

 

Sebastián Negrón-Reichard, secretary, Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce

 

Related Stories

Evertec gets ‘key certifications’ from Mastercard, Visa
CUD and FeCC team up to train SMEs for federal contracts
Technologic Valley offers Microsoft certifications
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.