UPR Río Piedras campus offers free certifications and courses

The University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus is accepting applications for free courses and certifications through its Job Training Center (CCL, in Spanish), which operates under the Division of Continuing Education and Professional Studies (DECEP, in Spanish).

The program, funded by Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds through the Puerto Rico Department of Housing, aims to equip participants with skills for economic growth and reconstruction efforts.

To expand the program, 16 certifications from DECEP’s regular catalog have been added, including Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Word mastery; project management fundamentals; financial education; customer service; federal funds management; developing federal proposals; construction safety; tourism and hospitality; soft skills; and conversational English.

“We need to benefit professionals from all economic sectors, motivate self-management, strengthen nonprofit organizations and add value to the growth of each municipality,” said Aurora Sotográs-Saldaña, executive director of DECEP. She noted that once program funds are depleted, these certifications will no longer be free.

“The goal is for more people to have access to free education, to qualify through this program,” she added.

Eligibility requirements include meeting household income guidelines, being a U.S. citizen who has lived in Puerto Rico for at least one year, and being unemployed, employed part-time or employed full-time but in need of retraining.

“CCL courses are self-directed, and DECEP certifications are offered in various formats. Each participant can evaluate and enroll in courses that match their study preferences, modality and time availability. In fact, participants aged 16 and older can enroll,” said Vivian Olivera, director of the CCL.

For more information, call 787-764-0000, extension 85400.