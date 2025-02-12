UPR to offer federal proposal writing certification at Mayagüez Campus

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez’s School of Business Administration will offer a Certification in Proposal Preparation to help nonprofits secure local and federal funding.

The University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus’ (RUM, in Spanish) School of Business Administration will offer a Certification in Proposal Preparation for nonprofit organizations seeking local and federal funding. The program runs from Feb. 15 to March 29.

Participants will learn how to develop effective proposals that align with the needs of the communities they serve while meeting the requirements of funding entities, said Edgar Soto-Rodríguez, director of the Continuing Education and Business Services Unit (Educon), which oversees the initiative.

The certification consists of 35 contact hours and covers the entire proposal development process, including practical exercises and submitting federal proposals through the grants platform.

“Interested individuals can complete this certification at a convenient time, from their homes or offices, in a dynamic environment where they can interact live with the teacher and other participants,” Soto-Rodríguez said. The course will break down each section of a proposal and include exercises incorporating artificial intelligence tools to support writing.

The certification includes all educational materials, access to recorded sessions and presentations, and a copy of “Preparación de propuestas para proyectos comunitarios: manual ilustrado” (“Preparing Proposals for Community Projects: An Illustrated Manual”), published by the university’s Business and Economic Development Center.

Upon completion, participants will receive a Professional Certificate from RUM’s Continuing Education Division.

The course will be taught by David Santiago-Rosado, a grant writing expert certified by the Grant Professionals Certification Institute, who encourages participants to take advantage of this training to broaden their organizations’ funding opportunities and professional skills.

“We always receive very positive feedback from course participants, and some of them tell us about the economic achievements their organizations have had after applying the knowledge they have acquired,” Santiago-Rosado said.

For more information and registration, interested parties may complete the online form or call 787-832-4040 ext. 5334 or 5316.